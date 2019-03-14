Sports

Christian Covington heading to Dallas Cowboys on 1-year deal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular defensive reserve for the Houston Texans and Rice Owls alum Christian Covington is heading north.

The free agent defensive tackle is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. Other terms of the agreement weren't immediately available.

The Texans made Covington their 216th overall pick in the 2015 draft, providing a reliable alternative in his reserve role.

He played in 50 regular season games over his four years in Houston, starting nine of them. He is credited with 65 combined tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The 6'2", 310-pound Covington, 25, is a native of Vancouver, Canada.

During his time in Houston, Covington endeared himself to the Texans fan base, immediately making an impression when the team was featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series. For example, showcasing his hands, he famously caught a punt that resulted in the team being able to spend part of training camp at home rather than the nearby hotel as required.

In addition, he has showcased his singing chops and his passion for comic books.

