AWARD SHOWS

Chris Paul tapped to host Nickelodeon sports awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul.

Chris Paul is known for facilitating offense on the court.

Off the court, he's known for his love of bowling and his turn as an insurance pitchman playing himself and a fictional twin.

Now, the multi-faceted Houston Rockets star will be the face of this month's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards. The point guard known as CP3 said on Twitter that he's ready to take on the role, even if it means the possibility of taking a sliming traditional of the cable network for kids.



The gig is the latest event in Paul's busy summer. He signed a four-year contract to stay in Houston and contend for an NBA championship.

He's also taken part in summits involving the NBA's players' association around Summer League in Las Vegas. Paul is the president of the league's union.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards airs Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon.

RELATED: What you need to know about Rockets player Chris Paul
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsentertainmenttelevisionaward shows
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AWARD SHOWS
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Survivors of Larry Nassar send powerful message at ESPYs
More award shows
SPORTS
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
More Sports
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News