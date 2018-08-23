SPORTS

Chris Paul, the goalkeeper: Houston Rockets guard takes on son's youth soccer team

CP3 the keeper? Houston Rocket takes on soccer team in penalty kicks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chris Paul can ball, even in a sport that doesn't involve the hardwood.

The Houston Rockets All-Star guard and avid bowler donned goalie gloves and got into the net to play goalkeeper against his son's youth soccer team, Rise Soccer Club.

Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno caught the action, as Paul accepted the challenge of his shorter but very capable opponents.

And by the looks of his moves, he has the foundations of jumping to the pros. How about it, Dynamo?

Paul's son, Chris Jr., is a striker for the club.

CP3 will need all the agility drills he can get before heading off to training camp. The Rockets' preseason starts Oct. 2.

