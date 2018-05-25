HOUSTON ROCKETS

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul out for Game 6 against Warriors with hamstring injury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets suffered a big blow after the team announced that Chris Paul would not be playing in Game 6 in Oakland.

The team released a medical update Friday saying that Paul will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston.



Paul's grit and veteran leadership have pushed the Golden State Warriors to the brink of elimination, but he left the game on Thursday after he suffered a hamstring injury.

"His spirits aren't great," coach Mike D'Antoni said Thursday after the game. "He wanted to be out there, and for sure he's worried,"

Paul was receiving treatment after the game and did not speak to reporters.

The Rockets head to Oakland for Game 6 on Saturday night, a win away from knocking off the defending champions and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1994-95.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Warriors, who lost in Game 5 of a playoff series for just the second time since 2015. Just like Cleveland in the East, a run of three straight trips to the championship round is on the verge of ending.

"We haven't been in this position before ... so it's a chapter we need to figure out and finish the story," Stephen Curry said.

The Rockets won a second straight defensive struggle between the two potent offenses, leaving the Warriors a loss from missing the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Draymond Green made a 3-pointer with just over minute left to get Golden State within one. Harden, who was 0 for 11 on 3s, missed his last one with less than 30 seconds left, giving the Warriors the ball back.

Curry missed a floater and Trevor Ariza grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 10 seconds left. But he made just one of two free throws to give the Warriors another chance.
But Gordon came up with his steal when Green lost control in the lane and added two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to put it away.
Green was asked what was supposed to happen on the play.

"We was supposed to score," he said. "I lost the ball ... not much more to it than that."

Harden scoffed at a reporter who questioned him about his struggles from long range in the last two games, where he's gone a combined 3 for 22.

"Who cares," he said. "I'm just missing shots, but we're winning."

Klay Thompson shook off a knee injury that had his status for this game in question to score 23 points and Curry added 22. A bruised left knee kept Andre Iguodala out for the second straight game, and Kevon Looney started in his place.

After losing Game 1 of the series, the Rockets made the best of home-court advantage this time, thrilling a sellout crowd that included Justin Timberlake, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and rapper Travis Scott.

It's Houston's second straight win in the series after snapping Golden State's NBA playoff-record, 16-game home winning streak with a 95-92 victory on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
