Chris Paul officially re-signs to Rockets

Chris Paul is staying in Houston!The Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed free agent Chris Paul.The Rockets superstar guard reportedly signed a four-year deal to stay in Houston.Paul announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that he had "Unfinished Business" in Houston, which took Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals.He missed the last two games of that series with an injury, and the Rockets wasted big leads in both of those games.Paul averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists last season with the Rockets, who went 65-17 led by Paul and newly minted NBA MVP James Harden.