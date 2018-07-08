SPORTS

Chris Paul officially re-signs to Rockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chris Paul is staying in Houston!

The Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed free agent Chris Paul.

The Rockets superstar guard reportedly signed a four-year deal to stay in Houston.


Paul announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that he had "Unfinished Business" in Houston, which took Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals.

He missed the last two games of that series with an injury, and the Rockets wasted big leads in both of those games.

Paul averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists last season with the Rockets, who went 65-17 led by Paul and newly minted NBA MVP James Harden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News