Chris Paul makes young Houston fan's night in emotional meeting

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Sometimes you're just so overwhelmed with emotion, you can't help but hug it out.That's what happened when a young Houston Rockets fan met star player Chris Paul as the team took on the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night.The fan was wearing a Chris Paul jersey and waited for CP3 after the game before he headed to the tunnel.The boy, who was accompanied by his dad, started to cry as Paul gave him his game-worn shoes and signed his jersey.He was eventually so overcome, he dipped under the barrier to give Paul a big hug, pose for a photo and do a fist bump.The Rockets defeating the Hawks 121-105 probably didn't hurt, either.Watch the sweet encounter in the video above.