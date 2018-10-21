SPORTS

SUSPENDED: Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo also banned for role in Lakers-Rockets fight

EMBED </>More Videos

More than just baskets were thrown during the Rockets 124-115 win over the Lakers on Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Chris Paul was given a two-game suspension after his role in a fracas with Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo on Saturday night.

Paul, Rondo and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram were all given bans for the fourth quarter scrum. Rondo got a three-game suspension, while Ingram drew a four-game suspension.


The fight broke out after Ingram was called on a foul on Houston's James Harden.

Things began heating up when Rondo and Paul started arguing. Video from the game shows Paul placed his hand on Rondo's face, to which he responded with a punch.
More punches where thrown, then Ingram escalated the situation by running back from halfcourt and throwing another punch.

The players had to be separated by officials and security, before Paul, Rondo and Ingram were all ejected.

An NBA statement described the incident and the reason for the disciplinary measures:

Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden. Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.

After the players left the floor, a member of Rondo's family got into a confrontation with Paul's wife, Jada, according to ESPN.

Earlier Sunday, ESPN's Rachel Nichols tweeted video reportedly captured by Rockets staff showing Rondo spitting on Paul, which was something the Rockets guard and his teammates claimed took place.

Houston won the game vs. the Lakers. The Rockets remain in L.A. for a contest against the Clippers on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsLos Angeles LakersNBACaliforniaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brandon Ingram out 4 games, Rajon Rondo 3 and Chris Paul 2
Nicolas Lodeiro breaks Seattle assists record in 3-2 win at Houston
Texans take advantage of Bortles' miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
Texans' Andre Hal: 'It was a blessing' to play again with cancer in remission
More Sports
Top Stories
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Man shot to death in front of 3 kids in NW Harris Co.
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
Show More
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Dashcam captures police K-9 dragging wanted man out of trunk
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
More News