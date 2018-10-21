LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --Chris Paul was given a two-game suspension after his role in a fracas with Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo on Saturday night.
Paul, Rondo and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram were all given bans for the fourth quarter scrum. Rondo got a three-game suspension, while Ingram drew a four-game suspension.
Sources: NBA suspensions – Brandon Ingram 4 games; Rajon Rondo 3 games; Chris Paul 2 games.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018
The fight broke out after Ingram was called on a foul on Houston's James Harden.
Things began heating up when Rondo and Paul started arguing. Video from the game shows Paul placed his hand on Rondo's face, to which he responded with a punch.
More punches where thrown, then Ingram escalated the situation by running back from halfcourt and throwing another punch.
The players had to be separated by officials and security, before Paul, Rondo and Ingram were all ejected.
An NBA statement described the incident and the reason for the disciplinary measures:
Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden. Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.
After the players left the floor, a member of Rondo's family got into a confrontation with Paul's wife, Jada, according to ESPN.
Earlier Sunday, ESPN's Rachel Nichols tweeted video reportedly captured by Rockets staff showing Rondo spitting on Paul, which was something the Rockets guard and his teammates claimed took place.
Houston won the game vs. the Lakers. The Rockets remain in L.A. for a contest against the Clippers on Sunday.