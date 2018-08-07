CHARITY

Chris Paul gives hefty donation to alma mater

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
Former Wake Forest guard and NBA All-Star Chris Paul is donating $2.5 million in support of the Demon Deacons' basketball team.

The donation announced Tuesday is the school's largest by a former Wake Forest basketball player.

School officials say it will assist a project to expand and enhance the men's and women's locker rooms, and the men's locker room will be named for him.

Paul says the locker room project "inspired me, because that's where players build relationships and create a unifying camaraderie."

The Houston Rockets guard and Winston-Salem native led Wake Forest to its first No. 1 ranking in 2004-05 before becoming a nine-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medal winner with the U.S. national team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketscharityNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHARITY
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
9 Katy-area spots participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans
Girl's lemonade stand raises $2,000 for veterans
More charity
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5M to Wake Forest basketball program
Astros' Osuna gets win over Giants in return from suspension
Roberto Osuna picks up win after tossing perfect 8th in Astros debut
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Show More
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Houston Methodist celebrates new state-of-the art facility
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
More News