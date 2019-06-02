Chipotle to give out $1 million worth of free burritos during NBA finals

They're so ready that they have committed to giving away up to $1 million worth of free burritos during game 7.
Sunday. Live Freeting Part 2. Tune in at 8PM ET. #ChipotleFreeting— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2019
The world-famous burrito chain will be 'freeting', which means whenever an on-air announcer says the word free, Chipotle will tweet out a unique code that can be redeemed for a free burrito or any regular priced entrée.
Chipotle will also be offering free delivery throughout the series.
Every day from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 9 as well as Monday, June 10, Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 16 if the series continues.
This applies to all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app, site, and through DoorDash.