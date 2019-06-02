Chipotle to give out $1 million worth of free burritos during NBA finals

Sunday. Live Freeting Part 2. Tune in at 8PM ET. #ChipotleFreeting — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2019

Are you ready for the finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors? Chipotle sure is!They're so ready that they have committed to giving away up to $1 million worth of free burritos during game 7.The world-famous burrito chain will be 'freeting', which means whenever an on-air announcer says the word free, Chipotle will tweet out a unique code that can be redeemed for a free burrito or any regular priced entrée.Chipotle will also be offering free delivery throughout the series.Every day from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 9 as well as Monday, June 10, Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 16 if the series continues.This applies to all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app, site, and through DoorDash.