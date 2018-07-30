HOUSTON TEXANS

TEXANS TRAINING CAMP: Chemistry building between Watson and receivers

Update on Texans training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
Deshaun Watson is back looking sharp early in camp.

The chemistry is building with all of his receivers, especially DeAndre Hopkins, and Will Fuller is growing with every practice.

As good as Hopkins has been in his five seasons, he never seems to get the love that he deserves.

Hopkins says he is the best receiver in the league.

Fuller has added about 15 pounds to be more durable. Highlights we can't wait to see are Hopkins and Fuller catching spirals from Deshaun Watson.
