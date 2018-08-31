A different type of school spirit will be on display *Friday night* for Santa Fe High School's first football game of the season.The community is coping with the deaths of 10 people in the shooting on May 18.Students started school nearly two weeks ago, and the Santa Fe Indians will take on the Dobie Longhorns at the Indian Stadium.The Longhorns will be honoring the victims of the mass shooting by wearing ribbons and wristbands.The football team says they are dedicating their season to Santa Fe victims and their survivors.