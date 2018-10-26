SPORTS

'BAND IS LIFE': Channelview's band comes together after deadly bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A band trip to Disney World turned deadly back in March after a bus plunged into a ravine. Now the Channelview band is coming together stronger than ever.

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
As Channelview High School prepares for its homecoming, the band has never been closer.

"They use each other to bounce off their own feelings, their own emotions," said Channelview band director Aaron Allison.

Allison is back at work after missing much of last year while recovering from a horrible crash.

"Multiple broken bones on my left side, broken ribs," Allison said, "and I have titanium from my hip down."

Back in March, 44 students and five chaperones were on their way back from a field trip to Disney World when the bus plunged into a ravine.

The driver was killed. Everybody else on board was injured.

Today, many of them are still recovering.

"We have about 15 to 20 kids that are doing some sort of therapy, group sessions, counseling, that sort of thing," Allison said. "We have about six or seven kids who are still going through physical therapy. We had one kid who just had her second surgery two weeks ago."

And, for these kids, music is also an important part of therapy.

"They have the hashtag 'band is life,' and we probably spend more time together than they do with their actual families," laughed Allison.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgame of the weekhigh school footballfriday night footballbandChannelview
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carmelo Anthony to make first Rockets start with James Harden, James Ennis out
Texans lose WR Will Fuller for season with torn ACL
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Houston Texans' Will Fuller out for season after tearing ACL
More Sports
Top Stories
54-mile coastal spine proposed to protect Galveston-Houston area
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Sunny skies headed out way this weekend
Voting machine anxiety
Constable launches investigation into fake paper license plates
Infant taken by Life Flight after car crash in Friendswood
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
Show More
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend
The best weather weekend since April
CSI fired for mishandling evidence in sex assault cases
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
More News