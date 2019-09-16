Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When our Texans are victorious, we get to share in the glory and take home some cool freebies!
Here are just some of those awesome offers available to Houston Texans fans:
Papa John's: The day after a Texans win, get 50 percent off with the promo code TEXANS at Houston-area locations, online or in-store. Valid the day after a Texans win.
Free Jumbo Jack: When the Texans score two touchdowns, you get a free Jumbo Jack with drink purchase. You must visit a Houston-area Jack in the Box the day after the Texans score two touchdowns.
$20 off $50 of clothes: Head to Palais Royal and say the phrase "Go Texans" to get $20 off of a purchase of $50. Visit a Palais Royal store and say "GO TEXANS "or enter GO TEXANS online. Valid the day after a Texans win.
Mattress Firm: When the Texans win, you get 40 percent off the Texans Mattress Line and 20 percent off other items. Visit any Houston-area Mattress Firm and say "TEXANS WIN." Valid for two days after a Texans win.
To read the full details on the Texans' promotions, click here.
