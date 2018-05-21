SPORTS

CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament



CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament May 26-Sep 3

The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. Fishing categories include Speckled Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, Gafftop, Dorado, King Mackerel and Ling (Cobia). There is also a special tagged Redfish Division in which winners receive complete boat and truck combos. In order to ensure a fair and impartial outcome, the tournament is professionally directed. It is also zero-budgeted, which means that the money raised is put back into the event in the form of media, prizes and more scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

EMBED More News Videos

CCA Star Fishing Tournament 2018

How's The Weather
MEGA DOPPLER 13
MORE WEATHER
ABC-13 WEATHER APP
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfishingCCA
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports