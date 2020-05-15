Sponsored by CCA: Texas Star Fishing Tournament

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6182244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CCA Star Fishing Tournament

The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. Fishing categories include Speckled Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, Gafftop, Dorado, King Mackerel and Ling (Cobia).There is also a special tagged Redfish Division in which winners receive complete boat and truck combos. In order to ensure a fair and impartial outcome, the tournament is professionally directed. It is also zero-budgeted, which means that the money raised is put back into the event in the form of media, prizes and more scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.CCA's grassroots approach to conserve, promote and enhance coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public is made possible by the dedication and passion of members like you.