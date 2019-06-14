Cavan Biggio returns to Minute Maid Park, now as a big-leaguer

The son of hall-of-famer Craig Biggio debuted in the Majors three weeks ago for the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting Friday, he and his club take on the Houston Astros, a team that he grew up with, inside the halls and clubhouse of Minute Maid Park.
In an unprecedented move, the Astros made Cavan and Craig, father and son, available to the media before the opening game of the series at MMP.
Cavan reflected on his version of childhood playtime. For example, he said he and his brother would hold pretend news conferences, with one of them playing the role of former manager Phil Garner.
You can watch Cavan throw it back to his younger Astros years in the video above.
Entering the series with Houston, Cavan has eight hits on 57 plate appearances with a .178 batting average. He has three home runs in 15 games.
