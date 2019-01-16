HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is making progress to get back on the field!
Just days after having surgery to remove two bone chips, the third baseman shared a video of him getting his cast removed.
This moment should bring relief to Astros fans.
The next step is rehab and strength work, with the goal to be ready by opening day.
