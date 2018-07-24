The rumors can finally come to an end. After years of speculation linking Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets, reports have surfaced that he intends to sign with the organization.In order for Anthony to sign with the Rockets, he first must officially become a free agent. A few steps need to be taken for that to become a reality.First, a trade involving the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers must be finalized. The 76ers are still looking to make other transactions, putting a halt to finalizing this trade.Once the trade is finalized, Anthony will be shipped to the Hawks and waived. Because he is waived, he will receive all $27.9 million of the final year of his contract. If Anthony were to have been bought out, he would have had to sacrifice some of his money to complete the move.Anthony will officially become a free agent once waived. He will have to clear waivers, which takes about 48 hours. After those 48 hours are passed, he will be on his way to Clutch City. He is expected to sign the veteran's minimum for $2.4 million.Anthony will unite with longtime friend Chris Paul. The two are part of the famous "banana boat." Paul, Anthony and James Harden have worked out at a Lifetime Athletic location in New York, giving a glimpse of what to possibly expect.Head coach Mike D'Antoni will reunite with Anthony. The two were together for a short period with the New York Knicks. A rough relationship between the two led D'Antoni to leave the organization. Through all of that, he has stated he is open to coaching Anthony again.