Oklahoma City has agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta for point guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will be waived, and he will join team of his choice. Rockets are frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2018

Carmelo Anthony's maiden voyage to the Houston Rockets appears to be in motion, with the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly shipping off the 10-time All-Star to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal.According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony is expected to be waived once he lands with the Hawks, at which point the Rockets appear to be the frontrunner to pick up the 15-year veteran.Wojnarowski adds the Hawks will reportedly pay Anthony a $27.8 million buyout in one shot rather than spreading it out over several seasons. Anthony elected to opt in to the final year of his contract with the Thunder at the start of free agency.The move should wrap up Anthony's lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which had its ups and downs. While the team won 48 games and reached the NBA Playoffs, it was felt by many the team underachieved after a first-round exit.Anthony saw his role diminish. He averaged career lows in points, field goal attempts and field goal percentage.The Rockets currently have other moves to focus on as well. Clint Capela has yet to re-sign with the organization. The front office has not found luck trading Ryan Anderson's contract. While moving Anderson's contract could make it easier for the Rockets to sign Anthony, Houston could offer him the veteran's minimum or mid-level exception rates.Anthony has been on the Rockets' radar in recent years.A report came out saying the two sides met in Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League took place. Thunder management gave Anthony permission to speak with other teams, including the Miami Heat.A wing player has become a priority for the Rockets after losing Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza in the early stages of free agency. Those two were key contributors to the Rockets having one of the top defenses last season.Anthony has history with Rockets guard Chris Paul, who inked a new long-term contract with the organization. Those two are part of the famous "banana boat" along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.James recently announced his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.Can Daryl Morey and company pull off another star name in free agency? Only time will tell.