SPORTS

Carmelo Anthony's reported trade from Thunder to Hawks sets potential move to Houston in motion

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about Carmelo Anthony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carmelo Anthony's maiden voyage to the Houston Rockets appears to be in motion, with the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly shipping off the 10-time All-Star to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony is expected to be waived once he lands with the Hawks, at which point the Rockets appear to be the frontrunner to pick up the 15-year veteran.

Wojnarowski adds the Hawks will reportedly pay Anthony a $27.8 million buyout in one shot rather than spreading it out over several seasons. Anthony elected to opt in to the final year of his contract with the Thunder at the start of free agency.



The move should wrap up Anthony's lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which had its ups and downs. While the team won 48 games and reached the NBA Playoffs, it was felt by many the team underachieved after a first-round exit.

Anthony saw his role diminish. He averaged career lows in points, field goal attempts and field goal percentage.

The Rockets currently have other moves to focus on as well. Clint Capela has yet to re-sign with the organization. The front office has not found luck trading Ryan Anderson's contract. While moving Anderson's contract could make it easier for the Rockets to sign Anthony, Houston could offer him the veteran's minimum or mid-level exception rates.

Anthony has been on the Rockets' radar in recent years.

A report came out saying the two sides met in Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League took place. Thunder management gave Anthony permission to speak with other teams, including the Miami Heat.

A wing player has become a priority for the Rockets after losing Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza in the early stages of free agency. Those two were key contributors to the Rockets having one of the top defenses last season.
Anthony has history with Rockets guard Chris Paul, who inked a new long-term contract with the organization. Those two are part of the famous "banana boat" along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

James recently announced his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Can Daryl Morey and company pull off another star name in free agency? Only time will tell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston Rocketscarmelo anthonyOklahoma City ThunderAtlanta HawksHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
Little League baseball team invites sick child to join
Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company
More sports
SPORTS
Thunder getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to 76ers
Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
More Sports
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Show More
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
'We want her found' Missing woman's family makes urgent plea
More News