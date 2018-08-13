SPORTS
espn

Carmelo Anthony to sign deal with Rockets on Monday

Adrian Wojnarowski
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Houston Rockets on Monday, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony has traveled to Houston, and will finish his physical Monday before signing the contract, league sources said.

Anthony, 34, also received $25.4 million of his original 2018-19 salary -- minus a $2.4 million contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season, signing him after winning an NBA-best 65 regular season games and pushing the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony waived his no-trade clause to allow Oklahoma City to move him to Atlanta in a three-way deal with Philadelphia in July. Anthony has been working out with Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden.

Anthony met with GM Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni in Las Vegas during summer league. The Thunder granted permission to do, once the sides decided that a parting was imminent. Anthony had also met with the Miami Heat, and considered signing there.

Anthony, 34, is a 10-time All-Star forward. Anthony averaged 16.2 points for the Thunder a year ago -- below his 24.1 points per game average in the NBA.

Related Video
Stephen A. on Melo: This year will be 'considerably better'
Stephen A. on Melo: This year will be 'considerably better'
Stephen A. Smith says Carmelo Anthony had a "rough year" with OKC but it would be different with Houston.
Related Topics:
sportsespncarmelo anthonyhouston rocketsnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Fans line up as early as midnight for Texans open practice
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Astros fans out in full to meet and greet Alex Bregman
Healy, Mariners rally past Astros 4-3 in 10 for 4-game sweep
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Thieves smash church van into CVS Pharmacy and steal ATM
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Fans line up as early as midnight for Texans open practice
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Show More
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Teen charged with DUI after car plunged off ramp, killing 2
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
More News