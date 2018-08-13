Carmelo Anthony to sign deal with Rockets on Monday

Anthony has traveled to Houston, and will finish his physical Monday before signing the contract, league sources said.
Anthony, 34, also received $25.4 million of his original 2018-19 salary -- minus a $2.4 million contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season, signing him after winning an NBA-best 65 regular season games and pushing the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals.
Anthony waived his no-trade clause to allow Oklahoma City to move him to Atlanta in a three-way deal with Philadelphia in July. Anthony has been working out with Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden.
Anthony met with GM Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni in Las Vegas during summer league. The Thunder granted permission to do, once the sides decided that a parting was imminent. Anthony had also met with the Miami Heat, and considered signing there.
Anthony, 34, is a 10-time All-Star forward. Anthony averaged 16.2 points for the Thunder a year ago -- below his 24.1 points per game average in the NBA.
