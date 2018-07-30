Carmelo Anthony finalizes Hawks buyout; clearing waivers next step

The Hawks waived Anthony on Monday morning, paving the way for him to clear on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.
Anthony will get his full $27.9 million salary for the 2018-19 season, accepting a $2.4 million buyout with the Hawks that will essentially return to him once he signs $2.4 million veterans-minimum deal with his new team, league sources said.
Anthony waived his no-trade clause to allow Oklahoma City to move him to Atlanta in a three-way deal with Philadelphia. Anthony has been working out with Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden, and met with GM Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni in Las Vegas during summer league, league sources said. The Thunder granted permission to do so once the sides decided that a parting was imminent. Anthony had also met with the Miami Heat, and considered signing there.
Anthony, 34, is a 10-time All-Star forward. Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game for the Thunder a year ago -- below his 24.1 PPG career average in the NBA.
