SPORTS
espn

Carmelo Anthony finalizes Hawks buyout; clearing waivers next step

Adrian Wojnarowski
Carmelo Anthony has finalized a contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks and plans to wait until clearing waivers to officially tell the Houston Rockets of his plans to sign a free-agent deal, league sources told ESPN.

The Hawks waived Anthony on Monday morning, paving the way for him to clear on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Anthony will get his full $27.9 million salary for the 2018-19 season, accepting a $2.4 million buyout with the Hawks that will essentially return to him once he signs $2.4 million veterans-minimum deal with his new team, league sources said.

Anthony waived his no-trade clause to allow Oklahoma City to move him to Atlanta in a three-way deal with Philadelphia. Anthony has been working out with Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden, and met with GM Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni in Las Vegas during summer league, league sources said. The Thunder granted permission to do so once the sides decided that a parting was imminent. Anthony had also met with the Miami Heat, and considered signing there.

Anthony, 34, is a 10-time All-Star forward. Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game for the Thunder a year ago -- below his 24.1 PPG career average in the NBA.

Related Video
Bomani: Starting on Rockets isn't Carmelo's call
Bomani: Starting on Rockets isn't Carmelo's call
Bomani Jones says Carmelo Anthony is a starter on the Rockets but that isn't his decision.
Related Topics:
sportsespnjames hardencontract buyoutwaiverscarmelo anthonyhouston rocketsnbaatlanta hawkschris paul
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Get ready for playoff baseball in July
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
James Harden battles with MVP of reigning Drew League champions in Los Angeles
TEXANS TRAINING CAMP: Chemistry building between Watson, receivers
More Sports
Top Stories
17-year-old victim and teen driver in fatal crash identified
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Show More
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Boy Scout found safe after going missing for nearly 2 days
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount!
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News