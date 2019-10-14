Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR

Springer manning first base. Wait for the hip shake that comes with it. #Astros #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/yPJeHEr5C9 — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One pitch. One swing. One happy ballpark full of fans.Carlos Correa launched a walk-off solo home run to right field to give the Houston Astros the win in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, 3-2, in 11 innings.The Astros took the lead early in the game with an RBI double by Correa, who drove in Alex Bregman home, for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.In the fourth inning, with starter Justin Verlander already giving up a walk, the Yankees' Aaron Judge blasted a home run to centerfield, giving the 'Stros a 2-1 deficit.In the next inning for the Astros, George Springer launched a homer to left-centerfield to tie the game at 2-2.Verlander allowed five hits and two earned runs, while striking out seven batters in six-and-two-thirds innings on 109 pitches.The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is on Tuesday in New York, with a first-pitch time of 3:07 p.m.Justin Verlander was named MVP of the American League Championship Series the last time he faced the New York Yankees in this round of the playoffs.The big time right-hander, who added to his legend with a complete game against the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS, is the Houston Astros' starting pitcher Sunday night in Game 2.This season's likely AL Cy Young Winner is getting the ball a night after his team fell to a 0-1 series deficit. Houston pitching allowed 13 hits while its offense plated no runs in a 7-0 loss against New York.Opposite Verlander is Yankees' lefty James Paxton, whose last game was in a 10-4 victory in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Minnesota Twins. Despite allowing three earned runs in the first five innings of that game, Paxton's futility was compensated by tremendous run support.If Verlander's past success as a shutdown pitcher holds true in Game 2, Sunday could be a close contest for both teams.As for roster changes, the Yankees are starting Cameron Maybin in the outfield in place of Giancarlo Stanton, who sustained a quad injury in Game 1.The Astros also have an outfield change, starting Jake Marisnick in place of Josh Reddick.In any case, Game 3 will move to Yankees Stadium on Tuesday night. The Astros plan to start their postseason MVP, Gerrit Cole.