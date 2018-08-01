HOUSTON ASTROS

Carlos Correa headed for rehab assignment with Corpus Christi Hooks

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about Carlos Correa (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
Carlos Correa is inching closer to his return with the Astros. The All-Star will head to Dallas to meet with the Corpus Christi Hooks for his rehab assignment. The Hooks are the Double-A affiliate of the Astros.

Correa is expected to play seven innings at shortstop on Thursday as the Hooks face off against the San Antonio Missions. He is hoping to return during the Astros' next home stand, which begins Aug. 9.

The absence of Correa has been felt on the field. He's been out since June 25 with back soreness. What was initially thought to be a minor injury turned into Correa missing a little over a month of action. He has slowly participated in drills during warm-ups, hoping to return sooner rather than later.

The Astros went 13-11 in the month of July and ended a five-game losing streak Tuesday night against the Mariners. Jose Altuve, Brian McCann and George Springer are also dealing with injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBCorpus Christi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Winners and losers at the MLB trade deadline
Mariners, Astros face off in rubber game of series
Astros snap five-game skid with 5-2 win over Mariners
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Winners and losers at the MLB trade deadline
SPONSORED: The Houston Dynamo
Texans emphasizing strength & conditioning with new training team
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Police to provide update on doctor's murder
Man charged with killing Houston woman he dated for a month
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
Parents hiring tutors for their kids to become Fortnite experts
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
USDA: Check your salads and wraps that could make you sick
More News