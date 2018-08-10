SPORTS

Carlos Correa smacks foul ball into lap of his fiance in Corpus Christi

Shortstop Carlos Correa smacked a foul ball right into the lap of his fiance, Daniella.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa managed to find a new way to show his love and affection to his fiancé on Wednesday night.

On a rehab assignment with the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Astros Double-A affiliate, Correa took an 0-1 fastball and fouled it off into the seats of Whataburger Field.

But what happened next would make even Cupid's aim jealous.

The foul ball bounced around the upper concourse directly to Correa's fiancé, Daniella Rodriguez, who Correa proposed to after winning the World Series last October.

Rodriguez showed off her fielding skills by snagging the foul ball and immediately celebrating with her newest souvenir, calling the event, "One of the greatest moments of my life."

With that kind of aim, maybe the Astros should consider allowing Rodriguez to sit in the outfield stands once Correa returns to the club.
