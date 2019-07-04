Carlos Correa returns to batting cages in short shorts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5206776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carlos Correa and fiancée Daniella Rodriguez talk about how they met, and their plans for the future.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros lost the superstar services of shortstop Carlos Correa for all of June due to what the athlete says was a fractured rib caused by a massage.Manager A.J. Hinch says Correa won't return until after the All-Star break.Correa posted a video of him at batting practice showing his injury improvement. Fans were happy to see him doing well, but were quick to comment on his attire.Correa is wearing a gray tank top and jean short shorts in the video.Instagram user JKim412 commented, "Did you buy those shorts for 90 percent off? Because 90 percent is missing.""Those Daisy Dukes though," commented Instagram user paintedfenderflares.Other fans commented that they didn't care what he wears, they just want him healthy enough to play.We're all looking forward to seeing Correa back in uniform and on the field.