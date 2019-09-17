Cancer survivor becomes 1st person to swim English Channel 4 times without stopping

Sarah Thomas, 37, finished the remarkable swim Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours at sea.
A small crowd greeted her on the shore when she arrived in Dover. She was given M&Ms and champagne to celebrate.
Victory M&Ms! #sarahthomas #englishchannel x4 pic.twitter.com/myppMjVPbn— Jon Washer (@JWasherBeyond) September 17, 2019
Thomas is an open water ultra-marathon swimmer who completed her breast cancer treatment just a year ago. She dedicated her record-breaking swim to "all the survivors out there."
Swimming the English Channel four times was supposed to be about 80 miles, but due to strong tides, Thomas actually swam approximately 130 miles.
According to Outdoor Swimmer Magazine, only four other people have ever completed a three-way swim of the English Channel.