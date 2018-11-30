SPORTS

Traffic camera catches half-marathon runners taking shortcut through trees

EMBED </>More Videos

Cheating runners caught on camera taking shortcut during half-marathon

A traffic camera caught runners cutting through trees at a half-marathon in Shenzhen, China, shaving around 1.2 to 1.9 miles off the 13-mile run, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Thursday.

About 16,000 people were estimated to take part in the race on Sunday.

But just days later it was discovered that 258 runners had cheated, with some taking shortcuts while others had fake bib numbers or hired people to run for them.

Traffic police in Shenzhen released video from a traffic camera that showed alleged cheaters cutting through trees along the course.

Organizers issued a statement, saying in part "we deeply regret the violations that occurred during the event."

SEE ALSO: Man running his first half marathon since losing 100 pounds
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscaught on cameracheatingmarathonsrunningu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden's foul-drawing mastery is unstoppable
Spurs, Rockets meet with both teams struggling
Tilman Fertitta gets UH honor before namesake arena opens
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
More Sports
Top Stories
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
3 people killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents
Dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Show More
Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms are going high-tech
The 60: Stories you need to know
CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores cater to Hispanic community
Upset shopper sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
Man found shot to death in driver's seat of car
More News