Cam Newton makes 6-year-old's Christmas dream come true

Knowing that it didn't, the boy's aunt reached out to the internet, seeing if she could get her nephew, Robbie, an even better gift -- a signed jersey.
Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF— JORDAN✨ (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018
Well, Cam Newton did see it and he came through on the gift.
Hey Robbie!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018
Your aunt Jordan sent us this video... pic.twitter.com/vnrGyCKKvl
Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one... pic.twitter.com/ltbiwwhxeN— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018
... with some extra drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/BQOHMVxT1o— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018
"Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one..." the Panthers wrote on Twitter.
We got your message! Check our timeline 😉— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018
