Cam Newton makes 6-year-old's Christmas dream come true

When a 6-year-old boy got a Cam Newton jersey for Christmas, he thought it came from the Panthers star himself.

Knowing that it didn't, the boy's aunt reached out to the internet, seeing if she could get her nephew, Robbie, an even better gift -- a signed jersey.


Well, Cam Newton did see it and he came through on the gift.



"Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one..." the Panthers wrote on Twitter.

