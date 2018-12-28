Cam Newton makes 6-year-old's Christmas dream come true

Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF — JORDAN✨ (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018

Hey Robbie!



Your aunt Jordan sent us this video... pic.twitter.com/vnrGyCKKvl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one... pic.twitter.com/ltbiwwhxeN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

... with some extra drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/BQOHMVxT1o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

We got your message! Check our timeline 😉



(Is there a nomination form for "Aunt of the Year" because we'll submit a recommendation?!) https://t.co/ib6sQUuDQp — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

