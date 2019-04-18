Sports

Sharpstown soccer team is one big family, with players from 7 nationalities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area school is shifting gears and getting ready for their first state soccer tournament appearance this week.

The Sharpstown Apollos are one of five groups headed to Georgetown for the tournament and the team appears to be more than ready.

Soccer is a way of life and source of pride for the community, when the Apollos play this week they will be playing for one and all. The team takes the field as a family, bringing together their heritage from several different nationalities.

For more high school sports coverage around the Houston area, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.

