Call him Bobby Feeno: Former Texan Arian Foster launches music career

Former Texan Arian Foster launches music career. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans player Arian Foster has taken his talents from the football field to the music studio.

Recently, Foster, who goes by the rap name of "Bobby Feeno," launched a new song on Tidal.

The song is titled "A Friend A Fan A Kid."


Across social media, Foster has received a lot of compliments -- including a feature story by ESPN's Jemele Hill for The Undefeated.

"I've been making music since I was 12 years old, kind of religiously," he told Hill.

