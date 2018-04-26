HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Texans player Arian Foster has taken his talents from the football field to the music studio.
Recently, Foster, who goes by the rap name of "Bobby Feeno," launched a new song on Tidal.
The song is titled "A Friend A Fan A Kid."
A Friend A Fan A Kid single out now! on all streaming platforms. video on @tidal and youtube. watch now 👇🏾https://t.co/fJuaCyqcMt— feeno (@ArianFoster) April 24, 2018
Across social media, Foster has received a lot of compliments -- including a feature story by ESPN's Jemele Hill for The Undefeated.
"I've been making music since I was 12 years old, kind of religiously," he told Hill.
.@ArianFoster is on a mission to fully explore himself. Releasing his first hip-hop album is only part of it. My latest for @TheUndefeated https://t.co/blVr4el9pX— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2018