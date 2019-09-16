2 North Shore vs #4 Westfield: Busy week 3 in high school football

NORTH SHORE VS WESTFIELD
Two of the top teams in the Houston area battled Friday night and the game lived up to its billing. #2 North Shore escapes with a 24-21 win over #4 Westfield on a 33 yard John Villalobos field goal as time expired. NS came back from 8 down with under 3:00 to play. Dematrius Davis threw a touchdown pass toJohn Gentry tocut the Westfield lead to 2 late. Mustangs tie the score at 21 on a Davis to Charles King.
CY FAIR V S NORTBROOK
#3 Cy Fair opens district with a 56-0 win over Northbrook. Junior running back LJ Johnson ran for 3 scores int he Bobcats win.
ATASCOCITA VS KINGWOOD
Atascocita rebounds from last week's loss to Katy by beating Kingwood 70-10 in the Eagles district opener. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Gold towels were given out to all who entered Turner Stadium to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
ELKINS VS CHAVEZ
Elkins beats Chavez 44-20 in a battle of 2-0 teams. Knights jumped out to a 28-0 lead and cruised from there. QB Cameron George was 7-9 115 and a td through the air. Knights open district Thursday against undefeated Travis.
BRIDGELAND VS CY SPRINGS
Bridgeland records their 1st shutout in school history and improves to 3-0 on the season with a 38-0 win over Cy Springs. Bears hold Panthers to just 10 first downs. Sophomore QB Conner Weigman was 20-31 236 yards and 4 td's through the air.
PEARLAND VS CINCO RANCH
Pearland stays unbeaten with a 45-0 win over Cinco Ranch. JD Head threw for three touchdowns.
DICKINSON VS DAWSON
Dickinson hands Dawson their 1st loss of the season. Gators led 21-7 at half and win 42-24.
WHARTON VS YATES
Wharton beats Yates 38-31 Saturday at Barnett Stadium. Tigers quarterback Donovan Krushall threw for 4 td's. Wharton plays El Campo Friday night for the 100th time in the schools' rivalry.
STERLING VS WALTRIP
Sterling improves to 2-2 on the season with a 24-22 win over Waltrip. Raiders trailed 14-6 at half. Sterling's quarterback Anthony "Primetime" Brown threw for 2 TD's on 317 yards through the air.
