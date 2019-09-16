2 North Shore vs #4 Westfield: Busy week 3 in high school football

Two of the top teams in the Houston area battled Friday night and the game lived up to its billing. #2 North Shore escapes with a 24-21 win over #4 Westfield on a 33 yard John Villalobos field goal as time expired. NS came back from 8 down with under 3:00 to play. Dematrius Davis threw a touchdown pass toJohn Gentry tocut the Westfield lead to 2 late. Mustangs tie the score at 21 on a Davis to Charles King.#3 Cy Fair opens district with a 56-0 win over Northbrook. Junior running back LJ Johnson ran for 3 scores int he Bobcats win.Atascocita rebounds from last week's loss to Katy by beating Kingwood 70-10 in the Eagles district opener. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Gold towels were given out to all who entered Turner Stadium to raise awareness for childhood cancer.Elkins beats Chavez 44-20 in a battle of 2-0 teams. Knights jumped out to a 28-0 lead and cruised from there. QB Cameron George was 7-9 115 and a td through the air. Knights open district Thursday against undefeated Travis.Bridgeland records their 1st shutout in school history and improves to 3-0 on the season with a 38-0 win over Cy Springs. Bears hold Panthers to just 10 first downs. Sophomore QB Conner Weigman was 20-31 236 yards and 4 td's through the air.Pearland stays unbeaten with a 45-0 win over Cinco Ranch. JD Head threw for three touchdowns.Dickinson hands Dawson their 1st loss of the season. Gators led 21-7 at half and win 42-24.Wharton beats Yates 38-31 Saturday at Barnett Stadium. Tigers quarterback Donovan Krushall threw for 4 td's. Wharton plays El Campo Friday night for the 100th time in the schools' rivalry.Sterling improves to 2-2 on the season with a 24-22 win over Waltrip. Raiders trailed 14-6 at half. Sterling's quarterback Anthony "Primetime" Brown threw for 2 TD's on 317 yards through the air.