Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him a day after latest fine

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown put a post on his Instagram account Saturday morning saying he's not "mad'' but wants the "freedom to prove'' his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.

A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced.

ESPN reported the fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That could allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.''
