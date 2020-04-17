Broncos star Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told 9NEWS in Denver on Thursday."It's true," Miller told 9NEWS by phone. "I've just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know, I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend ... she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough, it didn't sound normal."Miller, a unanimous choice for the NFL's All Decade Team, said a nebulizer didn't help and his assistant persuaded him to go to the doctor on Tuesday to get tested."It's crazy,'' Miller told 9NEWS. "I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. [Steve] Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour [since learning he tested positive]. I'm not sure what's going on, but I tell ya what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."Miller is the second active NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen told Fox Sports that he also tested positive.On April 6, Miller said during a conference call that he had been in the San Francisco area to train in the weeks immediately following the season, but he returned to Colorado before the stay-at-home order in the Bay Area was first implemented on March 16."When coronavirus started going crazy, we came back,'' Miller said then.Miller was asked April 6 how he was adjusting his offseason schedule with the restrictions of Colorado's stay-at-home guidelines. He gave no indications he was ill, said he felt good about how his offseason was going and that he had canceled his travel plans for the foreseeable future, including a trip to the Kentucky Derby."Everybody is going through the same thing, it's a tough time," Miller said then. "It's a crazy time that my mom, my grandmother didn't experience, and we're experiencing it. Just trying to stay the best, stay positive. Everything I need to do, I can do here at the house."