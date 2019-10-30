Bring on the Killer Bs! Game 7 goes retro

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have invited more star power as they make the last push to clinch their second World Series.The games have already made baseball history. It's the first World Series ever in which the road team has won each of the first six games. Now the Astros are hoping to break that streak in this winner-take-all match-up.Ahead of Game 7 Wednesday night, the Killer B's, a.k.a. former Astros stars and teammates Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, are both slated to make the toss in the ceremonial first pitches.Deshaun Watson was initially on tap to make the "Play Ball!" call, but is no longer listed as part of the festivities.It's unclear why, and the Astros' latest announcement did not include a replacement for Watson.Before Texas country music artist Cody Johnson performs the national anthem, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will present our nation's colors.Fans heading to Wednesday night's match up versus the Nationals will receive an Astros postseason rally towel.Don't forget that the party for fans starts early.A postseason street fest will kick off at 4 p.m. on Crawford Street. You'll need a valid game ticket to get into the fest, which ends at 7 p.m.The game is set for 7:08 p.m., and Astros pitcher Zack Greinke will be on the mound.The Washington Nationals will send pitcher Max Scherzer out in what will be a winners-take-all World Series Game 7.