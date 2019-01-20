SPORTS

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya sets fastest women's half marathon finish time on U.S. soil

EMBED </>More Videos

WOW! A U.S. record was broken in Houston at the 2019 Aramco Half Marathon.

Related Topics:
sportschevron houston marathonrunningathletesrecordHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Record-setting day at Aramco Half Marathon
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
More Sports
Top Stories
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
2-car accident leaves man in critical condition
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
5-year-old child left in critical condition after car crash
Show More
Fatal 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle on the West loop
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Several children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Crosby area
More News