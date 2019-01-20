Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Chevron Houston Marathon
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya sets fastest women's half marathon finish time on U.S. soil
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5098249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
WOW! A U.S. record was broken in Houston at the 2019 Aramco Half Marathon.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Sunday, January 20, 2019 10:10AM
Related Topics:
sports
chevron houston marathon
running
athletes
record
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Record-setting day at Aramco Half Marathon
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
More Sports
Top Stories
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
2-car accident leaves man in critical condition
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
5-year-old child left in critical condition after car crash
Show More
Fatal 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle on the West loop
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Several children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Crosby area
More News