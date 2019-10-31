Brewery promises Gerrit Cole fridge full of beers if he stays

Maybe stay around a while? It's not much, but we can keep your fridge fully stocked. Just saying... — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) October 31, 2019

Moving on from Houston? What Gerrit Cole said that made it seem like he was already gone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brewery is going the extra mile to try to convince Gerrit Cole to stay in Houston.Karbach Brewery promised to keep the newly minted free agent pitcher's refrigerator stocked with beers if he remains an Astro.On Thursday afternoon, the pitching ace, who is likely to go elsewhere for a new contract, admitted the World Series Game 7 loss, in which he was available but not used, was tough for him and the team.Lets hope Cole is a fan of fresh brewed beer.