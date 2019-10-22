Sports

Bregman or Altuve? 3-month-old babbles Astros player's name

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- An adorable 3-month-old may not be able to speak yet, but his mom says she heard him say an Astros player's name.

Hear it for yourself in the video above.

Karina Gonzalez shared a video with ABC13 in which she says you can hear him say "Bregman."

"Right, tell daddy you want Bregman," Gonzalez said in the video.

The Angleton mom says she was asking her son if he wanted Alex Bregman or Jose Altuve's name sewn into his Astros outfit.

"Obviously, babies can't talk and we love both Bregman and Altuve but I hear Bregman clear as day," Gonzalez wrote on her Facebook post.

So, what do you hear? Bregman or Altuve?

