Brad Peacock returns to Astros after battling hand, foot and mouth disease

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock has rejoined the team after being diagnosed with Enterovirus, or what's better known as hand, foot and mouth disease.

Peacock was sent home by the team on Tuesday, in hopes of minimizing the exposure to teammates.

The contagious illness is common among small children, but still possible in adults.

Doctors say the illness can cause sores, sometimes painful, in or on the mouth and on the hands and feet. The illness usually doesn't last more than a week or so.

Peacock is 2-4 on the season with a 2.98 ERA and three saves. He'll be available to pitch Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

READ MORE: Doctors seeing spike in contagious hand, foot and mouth disease as school returns in Houston
