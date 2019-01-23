SPORTS

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Your feel-good moment of the day comes courtesy of an epic dance-off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games.

Fans say in the fourth quarter, 10-year-old Dominic Prybella and 9-year-old Anthony Stuard got into a dance-off all the way across the arena.

And it happens a lot.

EMBED More News Videos

An epic dance off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games as reported by Trish Hartman during Action Nes at 11 on January 22, 2019.



The crowd loved Monday night's competition, and so did the NBA -- tweeting the boys' JumboTron antics for all of the internet to see.

They've become a viral sensation with video of their dance battle being viewed 2 million times -- and counting!

The boys have actually dueled many times from their seats, but they had never sat down face-to-face and talked until they met at Action News on Tuesday.

And they both say since Monday night, it has been a whirlwind.

"At my school, my friend saw it on the news. He said, 'There's this kid that was on the 76ers game and he looks just like you. I can't believe he took his shirt off.' I was like, 'That's exactly me,'" said Anthony.

The shirts did come off, with mixed reviews from their parents.

"All of a sudden Dominic took his shirt off, which he's done before so I was OK with that. I wasn't surprised. They kept dancing. Then all of a sudden, Anthony starts pulling his arms out and I didn't know what to do! I wanted to cover him up!" said Anthony's mom, Toni Stuard.

The boys showed Action News reporter Trish Hartman their moves, including The Floss and the Orange Justice.

"Just having fun, just messing around, just being crazy," Dominic said.

The parents say they never expected this, but they love that the 76ers give their kids a chance to shine.

"It's all about the kids. It's all family-oriented. It's really a good time," said Dominic's father, Stan Prybella.

Dominic, who broke his arm playing basketball, had Anthony sign his cast. Action News anchor Jim Gardner also signed it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdancefeel goodbig talkersPhiladelphia 76ersbuzzworthyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden hopes Carmelo Anthony gets opportunity after Rockets trade
The must-see numbers from James Harden's incredible hot streak
Embiid leads 76ers to 121-93 rout of Harden, Rockets
Rockets' Harden takes high-scoring show to New York
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through
Teen charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend
Security guard shot at game room in northwest Harris County
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
5 Hyundai, Kia models have high fire insurance claim rates
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson, suicide
Show More
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
Digital Deal of the Day
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
More News