Police are investigating after a body was found at the home of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.Fair Lawn police responded after receiving a 911 call at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.The death is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department, acting county prosecutor Dennis Calo said.Authorities say the person found dead was a male."The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," said Calo.Neighbors say Jenkins, a cornerback for the Giants, is in Florida.The New York Giants issued a statement, saying, "We are aware of and monitoring the situation."