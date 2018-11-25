SPORTS

McNair Foundation looking forward to continuing Bob McNair's legacy

2 Houston-based foundations created by the late Texans owner will continue to impact lives.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While the death of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was unexpected, plans have been in place to continue his legacy well beyond his passing.

President of McNair Interests Scott Schwinger has led companies owned by the late McNair's for the last 23 years.

Though there was concern surrounding the possibility of McNair's passing for sometime, Schwinger says they're well prepared to carry on the McNair family's legacy.

"He's created three foundations, two of which are here and have had a huge impact on the city," Schwinger said. "The focus in those areas are entrepreneurship, medical research, the community and education."

McNair also created several thriving businesses in real estate, life, science and energy.

The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation also hopes to continue their efforts to stimulate economic growth, discover cures for diseases, and inspire and invest in students.
