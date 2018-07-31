The second week of Texans training camp is in full swing at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. While the cooler weather could bring out the looseness in players, it could have some negatives.The off day for players did not seem to add any extra motivation, as it was a lethargic practice.DeAndre Hopkins was missing from practice on Tuesday and is not expected back until Thursday. Head coach Bill O'Brien called it a personal day and said it is nothing to worry about.On the heels of a day off, O'Brien didn't seem impressed with Tuesday's practice. "We need to come out, ready to go tomorrow."O'Brien also said some days will feature a different amount of reps in practice, making sure players are ready for the opening preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.