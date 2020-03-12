Coronavirus

ACC, Big Ten, SEC cancel men's college basketball tournaments

The Big Ten, SEC and the ACC announced Thursday that they are cancelling their men's college basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ACC said Florida State will represent the league as the champion.

"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority," the ACC said in a statement.

The Big Ten issued this statement: "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. said in a statement, "We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home. While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

The SEC said the regular season champion Kentucky will get the conferences automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

On Tuesday, the NCAA made the decision to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans.



"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

