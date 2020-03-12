Big Ten, Big 12, SEC cancel basketball tournaments

The Big 12 Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) March 12, 2020

American Athletic Conference Tournament canceled. UH won’t play in Ft Worth. #GoCoogs — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) March 12, 2020

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and AAC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.The status of the NCAA tournament has not yet been determined.