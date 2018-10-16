HOUSTON ASTROS

Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Jeff Ehling was inside Minute Maid Park and showed you the big baller seats.

When it comes to seeing the Astros in person, ABC13 has you covered.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling was inside Minute Maid Park ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS and showed you the big baller seats, where fans can sit in luxury as someone caters to their every need.

For these seats, money is an object and some fans know it.

"I have been saving, and I was actually talking to my uncle and I have been saving for the World Series from the beginning. I do have to put away for the World Series game," an Astros fan said.

Jeff found lower level seats for Game 3, which are available from $500 to $1,300 each.

"That's a little bit too much for me, definitely," an Astros fan said.

There are cheaper tickets available, if you don't mind standing room only, which leaves you without a seat. You can find at least one going for around $100.

For some fans that's a bargain.

"I would pay anything. I mean whatever it's worth because this is our hometown," another fan told ABC13.

EMBED More News Videos

Cool places to hang out around Minute Maid Park

