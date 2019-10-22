Sports

Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can probably guess where the best seat in Minute Maid Park is, but where's the worst?

The World Series is scheduled to begin Tuesday night, and the home of the Astros is filled with exactly 41,168 seats.



Of course, not all of the seats are created equal.

Let's begin with the big baller seats, where fans can sit in luxury as someone caters to their every need. There's a seat right behind home plate, which will cost you between $10,000 and $15,000.

"That's a little bit too much for me, definitely," an Astros fan said.

Meanwhile, the cheapest seats, which are typically standing-room only, are still more than $400.

A seat inside Minute Maid during a World Series game is a win regardless of where you're seated, but here's a link to the park's seating map if you'd like to see for yourself!

