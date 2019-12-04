Vype

Baytown student signs with University of Texas for women's basketball

BAYTOWN, Texas -- It was an emotional moment.

Years of hard work all paid off with the simple stroke of a pen on a piece of paper. But it wasn't just any normal paper, it was a National Letter of Intent to play women's basketball at the University of Texas.

Precious Johnson's dream had just became a reality.

VYPE Media was there to catch the life-changing moment for the girl who is heading to the 40 Acres.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.

Video taken from our partners at Vype.
