Vype

Baytown student signs with University of Texas for women's basketball

BAYTOWN, Texas -- It was an emotional moment.

Years of hard work all paid off with the simple stroke of a pen on a piece of paper. But it wasn't just any normal paper, it was a National Letter of Intent to play women's basketball at the University of Texas.

Precious Johnson's dream had just became a reality.

VYPE Media was there to catch the life-changing moment for the girl who is heading to the 40 Acres.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.

Video taken from our partners at Vype.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaytownvypeuniversity of texascollege basketballcollegesports
VYPE
St. Pius X's athletics dominates with help of Jeff Feller
Katy Taylor makes history at high school football playoffs
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Kingwood and Atascocita teams shine in gold for good cause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Megan Thee Stallion donates thousands of turkeys to Houston Food Bank
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Show More
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Robbers stab multiple victims in 4 scenes along Brays Bayou: HPD
Katy Taylor makes history at high school football playoffs
Applebee's serving up $1 margarita for December
First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort
More TOP STORIES News