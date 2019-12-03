BAYTOWN, Texas -- It was an emotional moment.
Years of hard work all paid off with the simple stroke of a pen on a piece of paper. But it wasn't just any normal paper, it was a National Letter of Intent to play women's basketball at the University of Texas.
Precious Johnson's dream had just became a reality.
VYPE Media was there to catch the life-changing moment for the girl who is heading to the 40 Acres.
Baytown student signs with University of Texas for women's basketball
