SPORTS

High school basketball team accused of triplet trickery

EMBED </>More Videos

Triplet trickery goes unnoticed at high school basketball game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

A high school basketball team in Missouri is under investigation for swapping out identical triplets for one another during their games.

Video from a championship game apparently shows one boy on the Dora High School team catch a rebound, bring out the ball to shoot it, and getting fouled.

Then he's about to walk to the free-throw line.

That's where another player, reportedly one of his brothers, seems to reach out his hand to give him a high-five.

The player who was fouled, and supposed to take the shot, walks right by the teammate toward the bench.

The player who was not part of the original play, and was not fouled, lines up to take the shot instead.

No one noticed anything at the time, until they went to the tape.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the coach of the team is the triplet's father.

The team is now under review by Missouri's high school sports association. Dora won the game 64-62.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldhigh school sportsMissouri
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Demaryius Thomas not planning to retire; Jadeveon Clowney wants to return to Texans
Astros trade J.D. Davis to Mets for prospects
Texans star J.J. Watt thankful for support after tough loss
Texans recap their 2018 season after loss to Colts
More Sports
Top Stories
More charges could come for 2nd suspect in 7-year-old's murder
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Suspect fatally shot after holding man hostage at gunpoint: HCSO
Man with Houston ties accused of fighting for ISIS
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Family headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
Woman and baby thrown from car in violent crash
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
Show More
Kevin Spacey plans not guilty plea in sexual assault case
Cheap fashion finds including $2,000 jacket for just $12
The 60: Fiji water girl steals show and 'Batman' thanks Satan
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
More News