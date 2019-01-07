A high school basketball team in Missouri is under investigation for swapping out identical triplets for one another during their games.
Video from a championship game apparently shows one boy on the Dora High School team catch a rebound, bring out the ball to shoot it, and getting fouled.
Then he's about to walk to the free-throw line.
That's where another player, reportedly one of his brothers, seems to reach out his hand to give him a high-five.
The player who was fouled, and supposed to take the shot, walks right by the teammate toward the bench.
The player who was not part of the original play, and was not fouled, lines up to take the shot instead.
No one noticed anything at the time, until they went to the tape.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the coach of the team is the triplet's father.
The team is now under review by Missouri's high school sports association. Dora won the game 64-62.
Missouri
