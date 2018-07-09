SPORTS

Houston basketball team caught in middle of fight between opponents and refs

Huge brawl erupts at end of basketball game in Georiga

EMERSON, Georgia (KTRK) --
A video of a fight between a basketball team and an official made the rounds on social media throughout the weekend. Emerson, Georgia was hosting the association tournament at Lake Point Sports Complex.

The Houston Raptors and Chicago's Raw Athletics faced off in a game this past weekend. Both teams were rough with each other all game and Raw Athletics was unable to recover from a double-digit deficit. It seemed this game would turn violent at some point.

That is exactly what happened. Raw Athletics players attacked one of the referees and would not let up. Another referee rushed to the court in an attempt to be a mediator. That referee would also be attacked by Raw Athletics players.

Huge brawl erupts at conclusion of AAU basketball game



Raw Athletics players became frustrated with officiating after calls they felt were questionable. A player bumped into the referee on purpose, resulting in a technical foul. That was the beginning of all brawls.

Raw Athletics ultimately decided to forfeit their game against the Houston Raptors. A game on the other court between the Southern Indiana Titans and Indy Eagles Basketball Club was halted due to the brawl, but eventually finished.

AAU Basketball's Twitter account released a statement saying this tournament was not AAU sanctioned.

